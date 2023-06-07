KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Brig Jay Naicker said they established 12 people were in the room where the shooting occurred.
Another fatal shooting at Glebelands Hostel after mass killing
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
Glebelands Hostel residents in Durban are living in fear after another resident was shot dead, allegedly on his way to work, just four days after eight people were killed.
Sources said the man was walking to work when he was shot on Wednesday morning.
KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Const Thenjiswa Ngcobo confirmed the incident and said police in Umlazi are investigating a case of murder.
Ngcobo said a 30-year-old man was fatally shot by unknown suspects in Umlazi near Ezimbuzini and Glebelands Hostel.
“It is alleged the victim was ambushed by people who fired shots at him, fatally wounding him at the scene. Reports indicate the deceased was on his way to work when he was murdered,” said Ngcobo.
Hostel unit owner survives massacre through a window
According to a source, who asked not to be named for fear of his life, told TimeLIVE living conditions have become tense.
“The problem is we don’t know what is causing the violence and shootings. The only people who know what is happening are those involved and we are left in the dark. People are living in fear and we are scared as we don’t know who is next.
“The guy was walking to work and he lived in the hostel also. We hope people who are behind this will be arrested soon.”
Some people are believed to be moving out of the hostel.
The incident follows after eight people died during in a mass shooting on the early hours of Saturday
Provincial task team detectives are investigating the incident. Police reported a group of men, aged 20 to 40, were drinking in a room at block 57 in the hostel when unknown gunmen opened fire on them at about 2.45am.
Seven men were killed, but that number rose to eight on Sunday.
Death toll rises to eight in Glebelands mass shooting
KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Brig Jay Naicker said they established 12 people were in the room where the shooting occurred.
Two were unharmed while three others were wounded, included the owner of the room who jumped through the window of the second-floor room.
He said the owner was injured in the fall and one of the wounded men died in hospital.
Police are investigating eight counts of murder and four of attempted murder and the motive remains unknown, said Naicker.
Vanessa Burger, a human rights activist who has worked extensively with residents at Glebelands Hostel, blamed the killings on police inaction.
“What we are seeing with the Glebelands massacre and all the dozens of other lives that have been lost at the hostel over the past few years — and that no-one has shown any interest in — is the result of a total lack of SAPS commitment to dealing with organised crime and making communities safer, and an utter lack of political will to ensure hostel communities' most basic rights are protected — that is right to life, dignity, safe environment and so on,” she said.
“No-one should be surprised this is happening.”
