Umlazi hospital battles with no water for two days while temperatures soar
Image: Khaya Ngwenya
Prince Mshiyeni Memorial Hospital in Umlazi, south of Durban, has been without water for two days as a result of a burst pipe that has also affected other parts of the sprawling township.
eTthekwini municipality informed Umlazi residents via its Facebook page that a water pipe on the South Coast bridge, which runs over the Umlaas Canal, had burst, leaving many with no supply during sweltering heat.
Residents at Glebelands hostel, those living in the vicinity of the hospital and the Umlazi Mega City mall have been affected.
“Teams are on the ground to undertake tracing and expose the burst. Once the burst has been located and exposed within the bridge appropriate repairs will immediately be undertaken.
“An assessment of the impact to the bridge structure is being carried out by city engineers.”
The municipality said it would dispatchwater tankers.
The plight of a patient in the hospital was shared by her friend on Facebook.
The patient said: “Just about used up all my drinking water to have a basin bath. This place has had no water for two days so you don’t even get tea or juice. It is bad.
“I have shared what little fruit juice I brought with a gogo who is 90 and had been discharged four days ago, but her family’s phone is on voicemail, so here she sits in a world of her own in nappies with no one.”
The patient said nurses are unable to properly wash their hands.
“They are putting on soap, washing and wiping off with tea towels. Two days before that we had only cold water to shower. Never mind that gowns can’t be washed, I was sent to theatre in a kiddies’ winter gown.”
The DA conducted a site inspection on Monday and had appealed to NPOs and the private sector to donate bottled water to the hospital.
“The outage relating to yet another burst pipe has caused challenges not only to the repair team but to the community of Umlazi at large since Thursday last week,” said Andre Beetge, DA eThekwini executive committee member.
“Upon doing a site inspection on Monday morning, the DA identified several issues, among which was concern about the pipe supplying the hospital with water embedded within the construction of a bridge on Griffiths Mxenge Highway, Umlazi V section.
“Repairs were unable to be concluded over the weekend, which has left patients vulnerable and desperate after hospital reserves ran dry on Saturday afternoon.
“A temporary solution of diverting the water off the southern SCA line was considered while a new pipe is being constructed. However, this solution may only take effect in the next seven to 10 days and will likely affect other areas in the south.
“This crisis requires coordination and collaboration between government, the private sector and the community.
“We appeal to the private sector and NPOs to donate bottled water to the hospital. Arrangements have been made for the hospital to receive and store the donations.”
The provincial health department did not immediately respond to a TimesLIVE request for comment.
TimesLIVE
