News

Cyril Ramaphosa to address nation on Sunday night

By TimesLIVE - 26 May 2024 - 14:07
A televised address to the nation by President Cyril Ramaphosa will be broadcast from 6pm on Sunday.
A televised address to the nation by President Cyril Ramaphosa will be broadcast from 6pm on Sunday.
Image: Presidency/X

President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation on Sunday evening.

The speech will be broadcast on SABC from 6pm.

This comes as the country prepares for elections, with special votes from Monday and general voting on Wednesday. 

TimesLIVE

Thousands of ANC supporters gather at FNB Stadium for Siyanqoba rally

Thousands of ANC supporters have started filling the FNB stadium in Johannesburg where the party is holding its Siyanqoba rally to conclude its ...
News
1 day ago

If you want a dictatorial leader, you won't find that in me: Ramaphosa

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa believes those seeking a dictator in him will be disappointed because that is simply not his leadership style.
News
2 days ago

Nqaba Bhanga back with the ANC

Former DA Eastern Cape leader Nqaba Bhanga has joined the ANC.
News
3 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Man caught cutting down ANC poster says he wants to drive around with it to ...
President Ramaphosa visits the George building site collapse, offers sympathy