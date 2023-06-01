“South Africa is supposed to be catering to its own people. All these other countries are supposed to come to the party to ensure that they protect their people, but unfortunately they are handing over their burden to South Africans.
“We are saying enough is enough. We are tired. We do not want illegal immigrants, finish and klaar. They need to go back home to their own countries.”
Rendani Ramashia, chairperson of Tshwane Bahlali Dudula, complained about jobs being taken by foreigners and said they want the government to address South Africans on a plan of action and way forward to resolve the problem.
David Ratladi, president of the Inwoners Baagi Civic Movement, said most foreigners are not bringing rare skills into South Africa. Rather, he said, “On every street in our CBD there are foreign nationals, some of them in our taxi ranks. They are selling sweets, they are selling drugs.”
Nobahle Sharon Basini from South African Concerned Citizens said: “We are here because of what is happening, our country it is being taken by foreigners. They must f*kof, we are gatvol.”
TimesLIVE
'Gatvol' organisations protest against illegal immigrants at Union Buildings
Image: Shonisani Tshikalange
Pressure on state resources due an uncontrolled influx of illegal immigrants has resulted in 35 organisations joining forces to demand their mass deportation.
During a march to the Union Buildings on Thursday, where they intend handing over a petition to President Cyril Ramaphosa's office, they complained about foreigners overburdening state resources.
Kgothatso Moloto, founder and president of a pressure group called Voice It In Action, said: “The taxpayer is dying trying to carry the burden, it's not fair.
“Illegal immigrants should be deported with immediate effect. There is no way that in South Africa we can have a lawless country, where the laws of immigration and the laws of employment equity are not followed.
“Our children don't have space at schools because we have foreign nationals who are occupying a lot of spaces in those schools. We are struggling to get medication from clinics and access to hospitals because they are also catering to foreign nationals in South Africa.
Government proposes 'specialised' courts to deal with immigration issues
“South Africa is supposed to be catering to its own people. All these other countries are supposed to come to the party to ensure that they protect their people, but unfortunately they are handing over their burden to South Africans.
“We are saying enough is enough. We are tired. We do not want illegal immigrants, finish and klaar. They need to go back home to their own countries.”
Rendani Ramashia, chairperson of Tshwane Bahlali Dudula, complained about jobs being taken by foreigners and said they want the government to address South Africans on a plan of action and way forward to resolve the problem.
David Ratladi, president of the Inwoners Baagi Civic Movement, said most foreigners are not bringing rare skills into South Africa. Rather, he said, “On every street in our CBD there are foreign nationals, some of them in our taxi ranks. They are selling sweets, they are selling drugs.”
Nobahle Sharon Basini from South African Concerned Citizens said: “We are here because of what is happening, our country it is being taken by foreigners. They must f*kof, we are gatvol.”
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos