South Africa

DNA clears 14 Krugersdorp model rape suspects

27 October 2022 - 13:20
Police have cracked down on alleged illegal miners in Gauteng and the West Rand. File photo.
Image: SAPS

Rape, sexual assault and robbery with aggravating circumstances charges against 14 Krugersdorp suspects have been withdrawn due to insufficient evidence.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), the decision to withdraw the charges was informed by the outcome of DNA test results which excluded the accused.

They were arrested in connection with the rape and robbery of models during the filming of a music video at a mine dump in Krugersdorp in July. Five of the eight models were gang-raped. The attackers were believed to be zama zamas (illegal miners).

“Upon consultation with the complainants in the matter and evidential material at the disposal of the NPA, it became apparent that there is insufficient evidence to proceed with the prosecution,” said NPA spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane.

The suspects remain in custody and are still charged with contravention of the Immigration Act in the Krugersdorp magistrate's court.

Mjonondwane said the case was postponed to November 1 for further investigation.

“Prosecutorial-guided investigations will continue in pursuit of justice for all women affected by this heinous crime.”

TimesLIVE

