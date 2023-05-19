×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Government proposes 'specialised' courts to deal with immigration issues

19 May 2023 - 16:15
Foreigners enter South Africa at the Beitbridge border post.
Foreigners enter South Africa at the Beitbridge border post.
Image: Esa Alexander

The government has proposed the establishment of “specialised” courts to deal with immigration in South Africa, says home affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi. 

Speaking in parliament, Motsoaledi said his department was working on new, single legislation to address increasing immigration.

This comes amid a high court challenge to government's decision to not extend the Zimbabwean Exemption Permit (ZEP) when it ends on June 30.

“The number of illegal foreigners in South Africa is very high,” said Motsoaledi.

“The department of home affairs has completed its work on the immigration citizenship and refugee protection policy. This policy framework will be gazetted for public comments very soon.

“The three pieces of legislation, namely the Immigration Act of 2002, the South African Citizenship Act of 1995 and the Refugees Act of 1998, are obsolete and would be completely repealed.”

Motsoaledi said new legislation to deal with immigration citizenship and refugee protection will be introduced, as is the trend internationally.

“The new legislation will strengthen and set a high standard for the appointment of persons occupying bodies dealing with immigration and refugee protection procedures,” he said.

“The new single legislation will address all these difficulties, including establishment of specialised immigration courts. The current practice of migrants challenging unfavourable decisions in drawn-out court procedures would be discouraged in the new legislation.”

Last month, the Helen Suzman Foundation (HSF) said Motsoaledi did not consider the harmful impact of his decision to end the ZEP.

The court heard three separate applications on the permits, which have allowed about 178,000 Zimbabweans to lawfully live in South Africa since 2009.

They were first introduced in response to a political and economic crisis in Zimbabwe that caused an exodus into South Africa. The permit regime was twice extended, in 2014 and 2017, but the government said it was always clear the permits were temporary.

Suspected illegal miners nabbed with mining tools in Limpopo

Three suspected illegal miners found with 45 power generators, 38 jack hammers, nine shovels, three spades, a pick and a hammer will appear in a ...
News
1 day ago

Report warns of xenophobic rhetoric for political gain

Narratives that conflate xenophobic sentiments with patriotism on social media could be used by political parties ahead of next year’s elections as a ...
News
2 weeks ago

Rescued SA citizens in tears as they arrive home from war-torn Sudan

More than 50 South African citizens evacuated from war-torn Sudan are finally home safely.
News
2 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Music legend Gwala credits his success, longevity to his love for the people
"'Only' 97 prisoners escaped out of 157,000": Lamola on Bester's escape and G4S ...