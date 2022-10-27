×

South Africa

Charges against 14 suspects arrested in connection with rape of models in Krugersdorp withdrawn — reports

By TimesLIVE - 27 October 2022 - 11:50
Members of parliament's portfolio committee of minerals and energy scanning the mine in Krugersdorp where the models were attacked. File image
Image: Thulani Mbele

Charges against fourteen suspects arrested for the attack on models at a disused mine near a zama zama camp in Krugersdorp have been withdrawn.

The suspects will now only face charges of contravening the Immigration Act, according to multiple news reports, including by eNCA and Newzroom Afrika from court on Thursday.

The women were shooting a music video at a disused mine on July 30 when they and the film crew were attacked by scores of men. Five of the eight models were gang-raped. The attackers were believed to be zama zamas (illegal miners).

News of the gang rape sent shock waves across the country and sparked sporadic anti-zama zama protests on the West Rand. Police have since descended on areas allegedly targeted by illegal miners and scores of undocumented foreigners have been arrested.

TimesLIVE

