×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Source of cholera outbreak still puzzles Tshwane

Municipality 'scratches around' to find answers

29 May 2023 - 06:51
Noxolo Sibiya Journalist

A week after cholera outbreak declaration in Hammanskraal, the death toll has more than doubled and Tshwane municipality officials still do not know what the source of the outbreak is. 

As the City of Tshwane scratches around to find answers, numbers of those treated at the Jubilee District Hospital rose to 229 since Monday, May 15 2023. This includes 23 patients who have been transferred to other health facilities in Tshwane. ..

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Sowetan SA Home Loans Schools Quiz | 27 May
SRC leadership from SA universities march to NSFAS in Cape Town