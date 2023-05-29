Source of cholera outbreak still puzzles Tshwane
Municipality 'scratches around' to find answers
A week after cholera outbreak declaration in Hammanskraal, the death toll has more than doubled and Tshwane municipality officials still do not know what the source of the outbreak is.
As the City of Tshwane scratches around to find answers, numbers of those treated at the Jubilee District Hospital rose to 229 since Monday, May 15 2023. This includes 23 patients who have been transferred to other health facilities in Tshwane. ..
