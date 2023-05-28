The N3 toll route was closed to traffic at the top of Van Reenen's Pass on Sunday due to an ongoing protest by community members allegedly demanding the release of a murder suspect to, police suspect, exact mob justice.
The N3 Toll Concession said traffic in both directions was stacked at the scene.
Police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda said the community blockaded the N3 on both sides of the highway with burning tyres and rubble in the morning.
They also attempted to attack the local police station.
“Community members were demanding that a suspect who was arrested by the police earlier this morning in connection with a case of murder should be released to them, possibly for reasons of mob justice,” he said.
N3 toll route closed as community demands release of murder suspect for possible mob justice
Image: VELI NHLAPO
'We can't have our roads becoming places of death' — Road Freight Association on N3 horror crash
Netshiunda said one police officer was slightly injured when angry community members tried to storm the police station.
“No other person was reported injured, except for the arrested suspect who had already sustained a stab wound before his arrest.”
He said various police units were monitoring the situation and police were removing the barricades to reopen the road to traffic.
“Motorists are advised to be patient as police work round the clock to restore calm in the area and are also urged to approach Van Reneen's Pass with caution,” Netshiunda said.
