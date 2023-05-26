The Gauteng department of education says teaching and learning in Hammanskraal, north of Tshwane, have not been affected by the cholera outbreak.
In a statement, the department said there were water shortages at some schools that were expected to share water from tankers with the surrounding communities, but they were rolling out plans to alleviate this.
Department spokesperson Steve Mabona said the department is embarking on an urgent water delivery plan at 61 schools in Hammanskraal.
Twenty people have died of cholera in Gauteng, where an increasing number of patients require treatment.
The health department said as of Wednesday, a total of 179 patients had been seen at Jubilee District Hospital. The number included 18 patients who have been transferred to Dr George Mukhari Academic Hospital and Steve Biko Academic Hospital in Tshwane.
Gauteng education supplies Hammanskraal schools with water
Learning 'not affected' by cholera outbreak
Mabona said it was unfortunate that a three-year-old child passed away in hospital while receiving medical treatment last week due to cholera.
He said two other children were hospitalised with symptoms but were discharged on Wednesday.
Mabona said the department would continue to supply water to all affected schools and assist the department of health on advocacy regarding cholera.
