The cholera outbreak in Hammanskraal, north of Pretoria, continues to claim more lives, with the death toll rising to 17 on Wednesday.
“The number of laboratory-confirmed cases of cholera is standing at 29. To date, 17 people have passed on from the disease outbreak. Currently 67 patients are admitted due to gastrointestinal infection,” according to the Gauteng department of health spokesperson Motalatale Modiba.
Modiba, in a statement, added that the number of patients who had been seen at Jubilee Hospital in Hammanskraal was sitting at 165, with 18 patients transferred to other facilities in Tshwane.
Jubilee Hospital saw an influx of cholera patients over the weekend with incidents of overcrowding being reported by Sowetan.
“We advise the public to report to their nearest health facilities when they present with diarrhoea, nausea, vomiting, stomach cramps and dehydration symptoms, so they can receive medical treatment,” said Modiba.
On Wednesday, Sowetan reported that the quality of water provided to the cholera-hit Hammanskraal would have improved to acceptable levels a year ago had its water treatment contract been awarded to a suitable firm and work completed according to plan.
On Tuesday, Amnesty International SA slammed the City of Tshwane, saying people were dying of a “preventable and easily treatable disease”.
Death toll rises in Hammanskraal cholera outbreak
Jubilee Hospital buckles under pressure
