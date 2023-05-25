The Gauteng department of health says it has enough beds for patients at the Jubilee District Hospital following an outbreak of cholera in Hammanskraal, north of Pretoria.
Health spokesperson Motalatale Modiba said the hospital was the only facility in the north of Pretoria, bordering North West, Limpopo and Gauteng provinces with a huge catchment area.
Modiba said the facility had opened a 300-bedded alternative building technology structure, which is well-equipped and this is in addition to the old hospital.
“The facility opened an additional ward, which is 35-bedded, to admit patients who are confirmed positive for cholera. In another ward, the facility admits patients who are suspected of cholera and still waiting for results, as a means of segregating them from other patients without gastrointestinal symptoms,” he said.
Modiba said some of the nurses at the hospital were doing overtime and the hospital had nurses from other institutions assisting due to the outbreak.
Hospital opens an additional 35-bedded ward
Jubilee Hospital gets extra beds for Cholera patients
Image: Veli Nhlapo
The Gauteng department of health says it has enough beds for patients at the Jubilee District Hospital following an outbreak of cholera in Hammanskraal, north of Pretoria.
Health spokesperson Motalatale Modiba said the hospital was the only facility in the north of Pretoria, bordering North West, Limpopo and Gauteng provinces with a huge catchment area.
Modiba said the facility had opened a 300-bedded alternative building technology structure, which is well-equipped and this is in addition to the old hospital.
“The facility opened an additional ward, which is 35-bedded, to admit patients who are confirmed positive for cholera. In another ward, the facility admits patients who are suspected of cholera and still waiting for results, as a means of segregating them from other patients without gastrointestinal symptoms,” he said.
Modiba said some of the nurses at the hospital were doing overtime and the hospital had nurses from other institutions assisting due to the outbreak.
Nurses, staff battle to handle cholera cases
He said ambulances also brought patients with different conditions as hospital services continued as normal.
“Some patients are identified on arrival as dehydrated and given fluids, even before they are seen by doctors. Those [sitting] on chairs are waiting to be seen by doctors.”
Two other hospitals in the region are seeing patients presenting cholera symptoms to add capacity. At least 18 patients have been transferred to these facilities.
Modiba urged members of the public to ensure proper hand hygiene, which includes thorough washing of hands with water and soap or an alcohol-based sanitiser before handling food and after using the toilet.
“We advise the public to report to their nearest health facilities when they present with diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, stomach cramps and dehydration symptoms, so they can receive medical treatment.
“We further reiterate the call for the public to avoid consuming known or suspected contaminated food and water.”
sibiyan@sowetan.co.za
Death toll rises in Hammanskraal cholera outbreak
Nurses stretched as Hammanskraal cholera patients flock the hospital
Families still on tenterhooks over cholera outbreak
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos