LUCAS NTYINTYANE | Deadly cholera outbreak a symptom of sick politics

Hammanskraal today. In March, it was cholera cases reported in Diepsloot. This week, according to mainstream media networks, since the first case was announced by the department of health on February 28 this year from a patient who travelled to Malawi, the numbers are slowly on the rise.
Thankfully only one death so far in Boksburg. This begs the question why in 2023 are we still talking about cholera? Same modus operandi. Same excuses .
Unfortunately people are dying when leadership is nowhere to be seen. Twenty deaths in Hammanskraal. And more. Dr Matshidiso Moeti, WHO regional director, released a statement not long ago about a total of 6,000 cholera cases in Zimbabwe, Malawi, Zambia, Nigeria, DRC, Cameroon, Kenya, Mozambique, Ethiopia and SA. But why?
Every first year medical student knows the causes of cholera and how to prevent it. Cholera is not a medical problem but a reflection of a failing political system and deteriorating socioeconomic conditions. Healthcare has no treatment for a corrupt political leadership that is destroying lives.
The tragedy is that cholera is preventable but kills within hours if left untreated. Patients die from severe dehydration and electrolyte imbalance. It is worth revisiting Professor Neltjie van Wyk's research paper on cholera she published in the book Communicable Diseases in Southern Africa. She writes "in an epidemic, the source of the contamination is the stool of the infected person. An indirect mode of transmission is more often the cause of the spread, due to poor sanitation, faeces from infected people are deposited into water resources or food is washed with contaminated water."
Cholera is a threat to communities with inadequate clean water and poor sewage disposal. Diepsloot, where two new cases were reported, is a disaster waiting to happen. Healthhabitat says "39 households share one toilet. It means 129 people have one toilet".
Lucky Manyisi of local NGO Wassup that helps the community of Diepsloot with toilet repairs concurs. Accessible clean water is another challenge in communities at high risk of cholera. During World Water Day on March 23, it was said 2-billion people lack access to clean water globally.
The most frustrating thing about being a doctor is you are expected to treat social problems with medication. The medical management of cholera is straightforward. The sad part is to discharge patients back to the environment that made them sick in the first place.
Doctors cannot provide water and proper sanitation. It is disappointing that the lessons from Covid-19 have been forgotten by political leaders. Remember when people in overcrowded shacks in Alex were asked to social distance in a one-room shack of 10 family members?
Our leaders said never again will people be treated like sardines but in 2023 nothing has changed. We are still building overcrowded shanty towns. Poverty-related diseases such as cholera are on the rise. Cholera is nothing but a symptom of sick politics. Give people decent housing, clean water and proper sanitation – the best cure for cholera.
Unfortunately you first need visionary, caring political leaders who put people first. We don't have those. Look at the recent circus in Tshwane and tell me I am wrong. Do you think those political parties fighting for the mayoral chain care about poor citizens dying from dirty water and no toilets? If you believe so, you are a fool.
Dr Ntyintyane is a Sowetan reader
LUCAS NTYINTYANE | Deadly cholera outbreak a symptom of sick politics
Best cure is to give people decent housing, clean water and proper sanitation
Image: Veli Nhlapo
