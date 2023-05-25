×

South Africa

Free State court hands duo 130-year jail term for hijacking, murder

25 May 2023 - 20:15
Two men have received hefty sentences crimes including hijacking and murder. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF

The Free State High Court has jailed two men for a collective 130 years for crimes including the murder of a man during a hijacking four years ago.

Ndumiso Mfene, 42, and Ayabonga Dlokweni, 40, were sentenced for two Thabong cases and one in Ennerdale, which included possession of stolen vehicles.

Free State police spokesperson Capt Stephen Thakeng said: "On August 29 2019 at about 6.50pm Matias Sithole arrived at home in Thabong, where his Toyota D4D double-cab bakkie was hijacked by two suspects. He was fatally wounded.

"In September 2019 one of the suspects, Mfene, was found in possession of a stolen vehicle in Pinetown and linked to the Thabong hijacking. The investigation led to another suspect, Dlokweni, who was arrested in October 2019 in Thabong for driving a stolen vehicle. Inside, an R5 rifle, magazine and ammunition were found."

Mfene was sentenced to 45 years behind bars — 20 for aggravated robbery and life imprisonment for Sithole's murder.

Dlokweni was jailed for 85 years — 15 years for aggravated robbery, life imprisonment for the murder, five years for possession of a stolen vehicle, 25 years for possession of the R5 and 15 years for possession of ammunition.

