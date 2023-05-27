×

South Africa

DNA evidence links robbery suspect to farm murder

27 May 2023 - 11:20
A 45-year-old robbery suspects has been linked to a farm murder committed in 2020 through DNA.
Image: 123RF/Evgenyi Lastochkin

DNA evidence has linked a Free State man charged with robbery to a farm murder committed in 2020.

Khulekani Kaizer Mthethwa, 45, was hauled before the Welkom magistrate's court on Friday. Capt Stephen Thakeng, provincial police spokesperson, said Mark Regal, 50, was shot dead on his father's farm in November 2020.

One of Regal's attackers also died on the scene.

“After a tireless investigation into the murder, the suspect could be identified and linked to the crime scene through DNA,” said Thakeng.

“A 45-year-old suspect was traced, and it was found that he was still an awaiting-trial prisoner in a business robbery committed in Odendaalsrus. He has been in detention since 2021 for the business robbery.”

Mthethwa is set to bring a formal bail application on June 2. 

