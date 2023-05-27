DNA evidence has linked a Free State man charged with robbery to a farm murder committed in 2020.
Khulekani Kaizer Mthethwa, 45, was hauled before the Welkom magistrate's court on Friday. Capt Stephen Thakeng, provincial police spokesperson, said Mark Regal, 50, was shot dead on his father's farm in November 2020.
One of Regal's attackers also died on the scene.
DNA evidence links robbery suspect to farm murder
Image: 123RF/Evgenyi Lastochkin
DNA evidence has linked a Free State man charged with robbery to a farm murder committed in 2020.
Khulekani Kaizer Mthethwa, 45, was hauled before the Welkom magistrate's court on Friday. Capt Stephen Thakeng, provincial police spokesperson, said Mark Regal, 50, was shot dead on his father's farm in November 2020.
One of Regal's attackers also died on the scene.
“After a tireless investigation into the murder, the suspect could be identified and linked to the crime scene through DNA,” said Thakeng.
“A 45-year-old suspect was traced, and it was found that he was still an awaiting-trial prisoner in a business robbery committed in Odendaalsrus. He has been in detention since 2021 for the business robbery.”
Mthethwa is set to bring a formal bail application on June 2.
TimesLIVE
Man, 38, in Free State court over farmer's murder
Six Mpumalanga men accused of Coka brothers’ murders plead not guilty
Man arrested for shooting police colonel during crime-prevention operation
Man gets two life terms, 48 years for Limpopo farm murders
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos