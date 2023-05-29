UN study points to obstacles to child development in SA
By Koena Mashale - 29 May 2023 - 07:14
Almost half of households in SA do not have reading books for children, the UN International Children’s Fund said.
This comes from a joint study between Unicef SA and the department of basic education on “Caregiver knowledge, attitudes and practices on play-based learning in children from birth to six years old”. ..
UN study points to obstacles to child development in SA
Almost half of households in SA do not have reading books for children, the UN International Children’s Fund said.
This comes from a joint study between Unicef SA and the department of basic education on “Caregiver knowledge, attitudes and practices on play-based learning in children from birth to six years old”. ..
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos