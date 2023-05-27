×

South Africa

Four suspects arrested in alleged mob justice murder in Limpopo

27 May 2023 - 11:46
Four suspects have been arrested in connection with a murder emanating from a mob justice incident in Limpopo.
Image: 123RF/Belchonok

Four suspects have been arrested in connection with a murder emanating from a mob justice incident at Kgautswane village outside Burgersfort in Limpopo. 

The four suspects, aged between 21 and 56, were arrested by police in Leboeng on Thursday.

Limpopo provincial police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba said a manhunt was conducted to find the suspects identified in the March 2023 incident.

“It is reported that the mob justice incident occurred following a dispute between the man and his wife. It is alleged that the man was assaulted by his wife and children and ended up being admitted at the hospital.

“It is alleged that the victim was later reported missing while at his brother's house after being discharged from hospital. The community mobilised on March 26 and attacked a 54-year-old man, accusing him for kidnapping the victim,” said Ledwaba. 

Ledwaba said a 53-year-old man, who is a ward councillor, was arrested and later released by the court due to insufficient evidence.

The provincial commissioner in Limpopo Lieut-Gen Thembi Hadebe applauded the team for their dedication and hard work in bringing the perpetrators to book.

“The police are hard on the heels of two outstanding suspects,” said Hadebe. 

The suspects are expected to appear in Praktiseer magistrate's court on Monday on charges of murder.

TimesLIVE

Life terms for trio after Vosloorus mob justice attack six years ago

The Johannesburg high court on Monday sentenced three men to life behind bars for a mob justice attack six years ago.
News
2 weeks ago

Man accused of stealing, slaughtering livestock killed in mob justice attack

A 53-year-old man accused of stealing and slaughtering livestock was killed in a mob justice attack at Humulani village outside Phalaborwa on Sunday.
News
1 month ago

Limpopo police arrest two after mob attack on alleged Bolt robbers

Police in Polokwane have arrested two suspects alleged to be behind the mob murder of alleged bogus Bolt drivers.
News
2 months ago

Eastern Cape man 'killed by mob' over sister’s missing social grant card

An Eastern Cape man has died after a mob allegedly attacked him over his sister's missing social grant card.
News
4 months ago

