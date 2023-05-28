17-year-old matric pupil brutally raped and murdered in Soshanguve

Gauteng MEC Matome Chiloane will on Monday visit the school and family of a 17-year-old grade 12 pupil, Palesa Malatji from Ntsako Secondary School in Soshanguve, Tshwane, who was brutally raped and murdered on Thursday.

Department spokesperson Steve Mabona said information indicated Palesa left school in the afternoon after attending extra classes and started to walk home.

She did not return home and her family began searching for her at the school but to no avail.

He said her body was found sexually violated on Friday next to Echibini Secondary School in Soshanguve.

“We are deeply devastated by the occurrence of this gruesome incident involving one of our learners. We wish to extend our most sincerest condolences to the family and school community. We will be dispatching our psychosocial support team to the school and family,” said Chiloane.

Chiloane appealed to police to urgently arrest the perpetrators of “this unspeakable crime”.

TimesLIVE