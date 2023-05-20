×

South Africa

Teen duo nabbed for young woman's rape in Tsakane granted R1,000 bail

20 May 2023 - 11:22
Two young men have been released on bail after being arrested in April for rape.
Two 18-year-old men accused of raping an 18-year-old woman were released on R1,000 bail in Tsakane magistrate's court on Friday.

The accused, who cannot be named as they have not pleaded, are among a group of six who allegedly raped the woman while she was heading home from a function with her friends on April 9.

National Prosecution Authority's Gauteng spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said the victim had left a function with her two friends when they were allegedly accosted by a group of knife-wielding young boys.

“While running in different directions, the victim was approached by a group who promised to protect her,” said Mahanjana. 

“This group consisted of the accused and three minor boys, aged between 15 and 16. The victim and the boys proceeded to walk to a shack in extension 19 in Tsakane in Ekurhuleni.

“On arrival, one of the boys offered her a hubbly [tobacco pipe] and she later went to sleep. While sleeping she was awoken by one of the accused, who took off her clothes and began to rape her.  Thereafter the other four accused proceeded to rape her as well. The victim was released in the morning after her brother’s girlfriend came looking for her.”

Six days later, two of the accused were handed over to a police officer at the Tsakane client services centre by community members.

A day later, one of the accused was found and arrested at home. Later that day, two more suspects were brought in at the Tsakane police station by community members.

“The three minor boys were released to the care of their guardians on April 18,” Manjana said.

“In court, the accused asked to be released on bail in the amount of R1,000, and affidavits were submitted to the court. During the ruling the magistrate said that it is in the interest of justice to release the accused on bail and that exceptional circumstances were found, therefore bail was granted.”

The case was postponed to June 13 for a regional court appearance, Mahanjana said.

