×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Man in court for suspected rape and human trafficking of Mozambican teen

By SINESIPHO SCHRIEBER - 24 May 2023 - 09:08
The suspect allegedly lured the 15-year-old girl to South Africa by promising her a job at a spaza shop. File photo.
The suspect allegedly lured the 15-year-old girl to South Africa by promising her a job at a spaza shop. File photo.
Image: 123RF/Artit Oubkaew

A 53-year-old man accused of tricking a Mozambican teenager to come to South Africa for a job, only to rape her for months, appeared in the Alexandra magistrate's court this week. 

Hawks spokesperson Col Philani Nkwalase said the suspect, who is also from Mozambique, allegedly lured the 15-year-old by promising her a job at a spaza shop in Alexandra. The victim and her family were reportedly told that the suspect's wife was partially blind and needed help to run the business.

“The suspect took the girl from her parents in Mozambique, promising he would send them money every month.”

Sex trafficking trial: Massage parlour owner set to hear verdict

Johannesburg high court judge Ismail Mahomed is on Wednesday expected to deliver his verdict in the trial of Gerhard Ackerman, accused of running a ...
News
1 month ago

“On arrival in Johannesburg the victim found there was no spaza shop and the suspect threatened her and forced himself on her between January and March 2023,” Nkwalase said.

After three months the victim told a Mozambican woman working at a local supermarket that she was being raped.

Nkwalase said the Hawks investigated after the victim was taken to a place of safety.

The suspect appeared in court on Monday on charges of rape and human trafficking. The case was postponed to May 29. 

TimesLIVE

 

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

SAPS riot truck on stand by at DStv Premiership encounter between Kaizer Chiefs ...
Music legend Gwala credits his success, longevity to his love for the people