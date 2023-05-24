A 53-year-old man accused of tricking a Mozambican teenager to come to South Africa for a job, only to rape her for months, appeared in the Alexandra magistrate's court this week.
Hawks spokesperson Col Philani Nkwalase said the suspect, who is also from Mozambique, allegedly lured the 15-year-old by promising her a job at a spaza shop in Alexandra. The victim and her family were reportedly told that the suspect's wife was partially blind and needed help to run the business.
“The suspect took the girl from her parents in Mozambique, promising he would send them money every month.”
Man in court for suspected rape and human trafficking of Mozambican teen
“On arrival in Johannesburg the victim found there was no spaza shop and the suspect threatened her and forced himself on her between January and March 2023,” Nkwalase said.
After three months the victim told a Mozambican woman working at a local supermarket that she was being raped.
Nkwalase said the Hawks investigated after the victim was taken to a place of safety.
The suspect appeared in court on Monday on charges of rape and human trafficking. The case was postponed to May 29.
