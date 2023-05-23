He said the woman reported the case and gave a description of Matthys for a facial sketch, but it was not the sketch that led to the arrest. Senokoatsane said the victim spotted a picture of Matthys on social media.
Northern Cape rapist behind bars after victim spots him on social media
Image: 123RF/Evgenyi Lastochkin
A 35-year-old man who was identified by his rape victim on social media has been sentenced to 22 years in prison by the Upington regional court.
Floors Johannes Matthys was recently found guilty of raping a 59-year-old woman on January 24 2021 during his spree of housebreakings.
NPA regional spokesperson Mojalefa Senokoatsane said Matthys had broken into the home of the woman in the early hours of January 24 and stolen cash before ambushing the unsuspecting victim in the shower.
“He grabbed and pulled her out of the shower. A struggle ensued between the victim and the accused, the victim getting injured in the process. Unfortunately, the accused managed to overcome the victim and raped her before fleeing the scene,” Senokoatsane explained.
He said the woman reported the case and gave a description of Matthys for a facial sketch, but it was not the sketch that led to the arrest. Senokoatsane said the victim spotted a picture of Matthys on social media.
“The accused continued with his crime spree, breaking into houses and stealing from other victims. A photo of the accused was circulated on social media whereby the rape victim saw it and identified him as the person who raped her. The accused was also linked with positive DNA results as being the rapist,” Senokoatsane said.
During the trial the court heard a victim impact statement from the woman and that of her daughter.
“The court ultimately imposed direct imprisonment of 15 years on the count of rape,” Senokoatsane.
Matthys was also sentenced for housebreaking charges that resulted in the court sending him to jail for 22 years.
