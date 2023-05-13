×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Two arrested after drug lab worth R150m uncovered

13 May 2023 - 12:33
A fully functional clandestine laboratory in rural Mogale City, Magaliesburg.
A fully functional clandestine laboratory in rural Mogale City, Magaliesburg.
Image: Supplied

Two people were arrested after a secret drug lab worth R150m was uncovered by the Hawks in rural Mogale City, Magaliesburg, on Thursday.

The arrests of the suspects, aged 72 and 37, were carried out by the Hawks South African Narcotics Enforcement Bureau in conjunction with Crime Intelligence and the Special Task Force.

Hawks spokesperson Col Philani Nkwalase said the police’s joint team executed a search and seizure warrant after an intensive investigation into the drug supply flowing into the Western Cape. 

“During the search, the police found Mandrax paste, Mandrax tablets, Mandrax press, oven to dry methaqualone, buckets of methaqualone and drums of powder used in the manufacturing of Mandrax worth an estimated R150m,” said Nkwalase.

Drugs found at a secret laboratory in rural Mogale City, Magaliesburg.
Drugs found at a secret laboratory in rural Mogale City, Magaliesburg.
Image: Supplied

Nkwalase said the suspects will appear in the Krugersdorp magistrate’s court on Monday. 

They will be facing charges of dealing in drugs and contravening the Drugs and Drug Trafficking Act.

The national head of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, Lieut-Gen Godfrey Lebeya extolled the Western Cape Serious Organised Crime Investigation team together with Crime Intelligence for their meticulous detective work. 

“The collaborative approach proves to us that it is the only way to make a meaningful fight against syndicate crimes”, said Lebeya. 

Police swoop on suspected drug dealers in Cape Town, arrest five

Five men were arrested in two separate incidents on Friday night in Cape Town and will appear in court on drug-related charges, Western Cape police ...
News
1 week ago

Huge cocaine stash dressed up as ‘poultry’ sniffed out in Cape Town

A container packed with boxes of “poultry” in Cape Town turned out to contain 140 cocaine bricks worth about R84m when the packages failed the sniff ...
News
3 weeks ago

'Illegal prescription drugs' destined for London seized in Cape Town

Three suspects aged 18 to 19 will appear in court on Wednesday on charges related to the illegal possession of prescription drugs in Cape Town.
News
2 weeks ago

Police seize drugs worth R300,000 at lodge used as drug lab

Gauteng police discovered a drug lab and seized drugs worth about R300,000 on Friday at a lodge in Midrand.
News
1 month ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa clashes with Steenhuisen on Russian vessel
'How do you sleep at night?': Steenhuisen slams Ramaphosa on Russian vessel in ...