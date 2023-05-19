×

South Africa

Mayor ‘marked man’ after changing tender systems

This group stops projects and threaten companies’

19 May 2023 - 07:13
Noxolo Sibiya Journalist

Tensions have been rising at the Lekwa local municipality in Mpumalanga over economic opportunities because of new governance structures implemented by the multiparty governance to fight corruption.

This is according mayor Delani Thabethe, who escaped an attempt on his life when two gunmen shot at him outside his home in Standerton on Wednesday night...

