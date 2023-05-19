During her testimony, Khumalo confronted the accused, pointing at accused number two – Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi – as one of the two intruders who entered the house on October 26 2014. Ntanzi lifted his head and looked straight at Khumalo without saying a word.
Accused in Meyiwa case laugh as Khumalo testifies
Judge tells singer not to address defendants directly
Image: Thulani Mbele
As singer Zandile Khumalo told the court how two intruders entered her family home, killing soccer star Senzo Meyiwa, the accused in the murder trial could be seen laughing, giggling and shaking their heads.
Khumalo took the stand in the high court in Pretoria yesterday, detailing how intruders came into her mom’s home in Vosloorus, on the East Rand, and demanded cellphones, with Longwe Twala pushing one of the men and running away while Meyiwa fought one of them.
She said she tried to hit one of the men with Tumelo Madlala’s crutches before a gunshot went off, with its spark hitting her in the foot. She said Khumalo testified that she then ran into the bathroom to hide and heard two more gunshots go off. When she opened the door after the two shots were fired, she could only see the passage and dining room but no people.
Her testimony was preceded by much drama and delays after her application for her testimony not to be broadcast live.
Meyiwa trial witness' media blackout request dismissed
During her testimony, Khumalo confronted the accused, pointing at accused number two – Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi – as one of the two intruders who entered the house on October 26 2014. Ntanzi lifted his head and looked straight at Khumalo without saying a word.
Khumalo said she, her sister Kelly Khumalo, their mother Gladness, Meyiwa, Twala and Meyiwa’s close friends Madlala and Mthokozisi Thwala were sitting in the dining room on the night. “While we were sitting, Kelly stood up and cracked a joke... While we were listening to her speaking, two gentlemen entered the house, that one in particular [Ntanzi,” said Khumalo, sobbing and pointing at Ntanzi.
As she cried, breathing heavily, accused number four – Mthokoziseni Maphisa – was seen shaking his head and whispering to accused number five, Sifisokuhle Nkani Ntuli.
Khumalo then directly addressed the five accused in an outburst: “Are you guys aware of what you did to our lives? Are you aware of what you have done to us as a family and the damage you have caused?”
Judge Tshifhiwa Maumela, however, interfered and cautioned her not to address the accused directly.
Adv Sipho Ramosepele, who represents accused number one – Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya – and Ntanzi, also objected to Khumalo’s outburst.
Khumalo said when the intruders entered the house they demanded money and cellphones.
She continued: “One of them had dreadlocks and was carrying a firearm. The second one was standing in the middle of the kitchen. The one with dreadlocks was carrying a firearm and pointed it towards us. He spoke in isiZulu... “While all of us were still shocked and not certain if what was happening was indeed taking place, I heard a click of a gun and Longwe stood up and pushed the intruder with dreadlocks...” she said.
“Longwe got a chance to go out through the kitchen door and Kelly ran into the bedroom opposite the kitchen. Accused number two [Ntanzi] followed her and Kelly closed the door behind her while he [Ntanzi] tried to push it open... We all then got up and went to the kitchen where we started fighting the intruders...”
She said during the scuffle, Meyiwa was wrestling with the dreadlocked intruder who was carrying a firearm.
“We were trying to get them out of the house... I saw Tumelo’s crutches on the floor in the passage and wanted to take the crutches and hit accused number two with them... I could not reach the crutches and Tumelo took them and hit him [Ntanzi] with them... Meanwhile, Senzo was still wrestling for the firearm with the man with dreadlocks,” said Khumalo.
Ntanzi burst into laughter and held his head in his hands as Khumalo testified.
Khumalo said she then heard a gunshot going off.
“The shot hit the ground and the spark from that hit me on my right leg... I did not see what caused the firearm to be discharged... During the scuffle, Kelly joined to help Senzo while he was fighting with the intruder. My mother was attacking accused number two with her hands. The firearm went off again. Tumelo ran into the bedroom and I ran into the bathroom.
“I knelt down on my knees in the bathroom to take cover. I heard another gunshot. All the shots came from the kitchen,” said Khumalo.
While Khumalo was demonstrating to the court how she was kneeling and squatting in the bathroom to protect herself, Ntanzi, Maphisa and Ntuli again burst into laughter, causing the public gallery to join in.
Sibiya, Ntanzi, Mthobisi Prince Mncube, Maphisa and Ntuli face charges of premeditated murder, attempted murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, possession of firearms without a licence and possession of ammunition. They have pleaded not guilty to all the charges.
Khumalo’s application to have no live broadcast of her testimony was earlier dismissed. However, the court ordered that no visuals of her should be shown until the end of the trial.
The trial continues today.
