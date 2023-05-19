LIVE BLOG | Day 2 of Zandi Khumalo's testimony in the Senzo Meyiwa trial

10:13 - Khumalo-Gumede resumes testimony explaining her location while hiding in the bathroom between the basin and the bathtub.

Khumalo-Gumede: After the shot, there was a bit of silence. I reached for the door handle to peep around the corner still in a squatting position."

"As I was peeping like that, I saw Senzo coming from the kitchen...Senzo held his chest whilst bent forward and hid between the couch and the TV stand."

"While I was still in the bathroom, Kelly followed, then my mother and then the intruder with dreadlocks."

"Kelly stood behind Senzo and my mother behind."

The judge asks where the intruder was and Khumalo-Gumede states that her mother took a phone which was charging near the TV stand, then the intruder took the phone from her mother. The intruder elbowed Khumalo-Gumede's mother and she [mother] fell on the couch.

"During that time Kelly was was supporting Senzo with her knees."

10:33 - After the intruder [1st suspect] took the phone, he turned around and walked towards the kitchen." Khumalo-Gumede says when she saw this she closed the bathroom door.

Khumalo-Gumede states that she opened the bathroom door after an interval of silence and couldn't see the intruder.

Khumalo-Gumede says she walked out the bathroom she was told that Meyiwa had been shot.

When asked about her own observations, Khumalo-Gumede said she could see blood on Meyiwa's t-shirt and Meyiwa was having difficulty breathing.

She says she then remembered that she hid her phone behind a cushion on the couch when the intruders earlier asked for cellphones and money.

"I took my cellphone but couldn't remember a number that she could dial to call for help.

Adv Baloyi askes which number Khumalo-Gumede which number she wanted to call, "1011 but I had a mental block." As frantic as I was, I then left the house to seek help."

Khumalo-Gumede explains that the cellphone that was taken belonged to her sister, Kelly Khumalo. It was a black Samsung S4.

Adv Baloyi asks about Mthokozisi Thwala, Khumalo-Gumede says she does not know as he was no longer in the house, when she stepped out of the bathroom.

Khumalo-Gumede the explains that she went to her mother's friend's house Ma'Phiri [Maggie Phiri] who lives on the across the street.

10:57 - 'When I got to Ma'Phiri's house she was standing outside and so was Ma'Phiri's niece Nthabiseng, who was chatting to a motorist."

Khumalo-Gumede indicates that she screamed, asking Ma'phiri to call the police. "She then asked what happened and I told her [Ma'Phiri] that Senzo's been shot. After explaining Ma'Phiri called Nthabiseng asking her to call the police."

Khumalo-Gumede says she did not receive the help that she was expecting from Ma'Phiri and her daughter Nthabiseng.

"I went back home walked into the yard and that's when I noticed them making efforts to put him [Meyiwa] into the car. It was the neighbour's son Khaya, his father Mr Ncgatshe and there were others however I cannot remember exactly."

11:20 - Court takes short adjournment.