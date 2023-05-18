LIVE BLOG | Zandi Khumalo takes the stand in Senzo Meyiwa trial

12:00 - Court resumes

12:05 - Zandile Lorraine Khumalo-Gumede is read her rights and is asked to confirm her place of residence in 2014.

Khumalo-Gumede explains that she met Meyiwa trough her sister Kelly Khumalo. She tells the court that the relationship between her sister and Meyiwa started between 2012 and 2013.

Khumalo-Gumede states that Meyiwa stayed in Buccleuch however at the time Meyiwa passed, he was living with Kelly in Mulbarton.

Khumalo-Gumede begins explaining the events of 26 October 2012 which resulted in the death of Meyiwa.

12:20 - Khumalo-Gumede explains that Mthokozisi Thwala had slept over. Both Meyiwa and Kelly were also there.

Meyiwa and Thwala had planned on attending Rooi Mahamutsa's party however when they arrived it had not started so all four left for Kelly's performance at Dorothy Nyembe park.

Khumalo-Gumede says while they were travelling, Meyiwa was speaking to Tumelo Madlala on the phone to find out how far [away] he was.

Khumalo-Gumede: After the call, Kelly informed Senzo to get off on the N3 and we'd get him at the Spruitview off-ramp

Khumalo-Gumede: When we took the off-ramp, we found him walking towards where we met him [Madlala]. We then took Tumelo and went home.

Khumalo-Gumede says they went to purchase drinks at a local tavern and then went to their mother's house. They arrived at the Khumalo household around half-past-four.

12:40 - Adv Baloyi asks Khumalo-Gumede to explain the sitting arrangements in her mother's Vosloorus home on October 26 2014 before Meyiwa was gunned down. - Jeanette Chabalala

Khumalo-Gumede: We had a meal. We had fun and we were laughing and I am the one who was taking drinks out of the fridge. - Jeanette Chabalala

Khumalo-Gumede: After some time, there was some form of communication between me and Longwe. She doesn't recall if they spoke over the phone or via SMS. She says she was dating Longwe Twala at the time. - Jeanette Chabalala

12:50 - Khumalo-Gumede says Longwe asked to come [to her mother's house] and she agreed and then asked her mother if there was enough food. - Jeanette Chabalala

She says Longwe texted her and told her he was outside. She went to the room and changed into something warm because it getting cold.

Khumalo-Gumede tells the court that Senzo and Longwe "were very good friends" - Jeanette Chabalala

13:00 - Court adjourns for lunch.