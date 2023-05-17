×

South Africa

A week's delay for Tshakoane family's fraud case

Ex-Chiefs PRO, wife and son arrested in scam estimated at R100m

17 May 2023 - 12:29
Noxolo Sibiya Journalist
Kgopotso Louis Junior Tshakoane (L), Louis Tshakoane and Nkopane Tshakoane (R) appeared at the Palm Ridge Magistrates Court .
Image: Veli Nhlapo

The wife of former Kaizer Chiefs PRO Louis "Sprinter" Tshakoane handed herself over to the police on Wednesday morning joining her husband and their son in the dock at the Palm Ridge Specialised Commercial Crimes Court in Ekurhuleni. 

Nkopane Tshakoane, 59, along with her husband and their son Kgopotso Louis Tshakoane Jnr are facing charges of fraud, money laundering and contravention of the financial advisory services act. 

Louis and Nkopane have been on the run from the law since 2019 after a warrant was issued for their arrest in connection with running an investment scam called Underground Millionaires from 2014 in which they swindled their investors of about R100m.

Kgopotso had handed himself in 2019 after a charge of fraud was opened against him and appeared in court where he was granted R75,000 only to abscond from the trial. He and was rearrested at his home in Kempton Park on Tuesday.

His father was arrested minutes later after addressing mourners at the funeral of Sundowns former communications manager Alex "Goldfingers" Shakoane in Mamelodi, Tshwane. 

Their case was postponed to next week at the same court. 

