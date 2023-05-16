WATCH | Hawks nab ex-Chiefs spin doctor at funeral of 'Goldfingers'

Soon after completing his tribute during the funeral of Alex Shakoane in Mamelodi on Tuesday, former Kaizer Chiefs public relations officer Louis “Sprinter” Tshakoane landed into the hands of the Hawks.

Tshakoane was one of the speakers at the funeral at the International Assemblies of God Church in Mamelodi, Tshwane, but little did he know that elite police were waiting for him.

It was after 10am when he concluded his speech and went to hug CAF president Patrice Motsepe before he left the building only to land in the hands of the Hawks who had been waiting for him.

Tshakoane had been on police wanted list for his connection to his son’s alleged illegal investment scheme. Louis Tshakoane Jr is accused of running a failed multimillion rand investment scheme known as Undercover Billionaires which left investors high and dry four years ago.

But his father's luck ran out on Tuesday morning as the Hawks pounced on the former flamboyant PRO at his old friend’s burial. Before his arrest, Tshakoane was in high spirits describing Shakoane as a fallen giant.

“I want to say this giant Alex has the spirit of Joe Frazier [former American boxer], I can sit down every day and every night and I would say Sundowns don’t know much about Alex like I do,” Tshakoane said.

“Because he was my opponent, I used to analyse and divide him, manipulate Alex. And if there are people who are entitled to celebrate him it must be Sundowns and the nation.

“Alex was a giant, he was a calculator, and one day I got him in the dressing room. He was praying, ‘the spirit of Alex and Sundowns must never die’.”

According to a police officer who asked not to be named as he was not allowed to speak with the media, the Hawks waited for him to finish his speech before arresting him.