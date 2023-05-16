Convicted murderer and rapist Thabo Bester, his partner Dr Nandipha Magudumana and their co-accused appeared before the Bloemfontein magistrate's court on Tuesday.
Magudumana and Bester appeared virtually, while others were in the court room.
IN PICS | Dr Nandipha, Thabo Bester and co-accused appear in court
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
