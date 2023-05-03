Dr Nandipha Magudumana and her co-accused will remain behind bars after their bail application was postponed to May 11 and 12.
Magudumana appeared on Wednesday before the Bloemfontein magistrate’s court alongside her co-accused Senohe Matsoara, Teboho Lipolo and Buty Masemola.
They were joined in the dock by Tieho Frans Makgotsa and Natasha Jansen who were arrested on Monday in connection with the escape case of Magudumana’s lover Thabo Bester.
During proceedings the state requested for a postponement in order to allow the legal representative of Natasha Jansen to familiarise herself with the matter as she only became her attorney of record on Wednesday.
On Tuesday the department of correctional services announced it had terminated its contract with private security company G4S, which was in charge of running the Mangaung correctional centre from where convicted murderer and rapist Bester escaped.
Justice minister Ronald Lamola said the department of correctional services had served a 90-day notice to terminate the controversial private-public partnership at Mangaung Correctional Centre.
Bester escaped from the Mangaung facility after setting his cell on fire and staging his fake death last May.
He was arrested alongside Magudumana in Tanzania two weeks ago.
Dr Nandipha, five co-accused remain behind bars
Bail application for suspects in Thabo Bester prison escape postponed
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
