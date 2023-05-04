A memorial service was held on Thursday for Katlego Bereng, whose charred remains were found in cell 35 at Mangaung Correctional Centre. His body was used to cover up rapist and murderer Thabo Bester's audacious escape.
The memorial was held at Mahube A Tumelo Hall in Bloemfontein.
IN PICS | Katlego Bereng's memorial service in Bloemfontein
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
