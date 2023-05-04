×

South Africa

IN PICS | Katlego Bereng's memorial service in Bloemfontein

By Staff Reporter - 04 May 2023 - 20:01
Monica Matsie and a relative at the Mahube A Tumelo Hall in Bloemfontein, where her son Katlego Bereng’s memorial service was held on May 4 2023.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

memorial service was held on Thursday for Katlego Bereng, whose charred remains were found in cell 35 at Mangaung Correctional Centre. His body was used to cover up rapist and murderer Thabo Bester's audacious escape.

The memorial was held at Mahube A Tumelo Hall in Bloemfontein.

Residents of Hamilton in Bloemfontein came out in numbers for Katlego Bereng's memorial service on May 4 2023.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Residents of Hamilton in Bloemfontein mourn the death of Katlego Bereng at his memorial service on May 4 2023.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Residents of Hamilton in Bloemfontein attend Katlego Bereng's memorial service on May 4 2023.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Residents of Hamilton in Bloemfontein at a memorial service in honour of Katlego Bereng on Thursday May 4 2023.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Residents of Hamilton in Bloemfontein came out in numbers to a memorial service in honour of Katlego Bereng on Thursday May 4 2023.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Monica Matsie and relative at the Mahube A Tumelo hall in Bloemfontein, where her son Katlego Bereng’s memorial service was held on Thursday May 4 2023.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Monica Matsie, right, and a relative at the Mahube A Tumelo hall in Bloemfontein, where her son Katlego Bereng’s memorial service was held on Thursday May 4 2023.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

TimesLIVE

