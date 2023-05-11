×

South Africa

Magudumana halts her bail application due to new evidence

11 May 2023 - 12:08
Socialiate doctor, Nandipha Magudumana appeared in the Bloemfontein magistrate's court on Thursday.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

In an unexpected move, Dr Nandipha Magudumana's attorney told the court they will not be proceeding with her bail application.

Magudumana and five other accused appeared in the Bloemfontein magistrate's court for their bail application.

The six are alleged to have been involved in the brazen escape from prison by Magudumana's boyfriend, convicted rapist and murderer Thabo Bester.

Magudumana's attorney told the court there is material evidence which is crucial in Magudumana's matter.

The state prosecutor confirmed they have received a request for some information from Magudumana's attorney.

Her matter has been rolled over to May 16, when she will appear for the main case and possible bail application.

The bail application against her co-accused continues. 

It was initially believed Bester had died in his prison cell at the Mangaung Correctional Centre in May 2022. 

Once allegations surfaced that the burnt body found in his cell was not his, Magudumana and Bester fled the country and were detained in Tanzania last month. 

Police investigations have since unravelled a web of crime which allegedly saw Magudumana and Bester rope in G4S security officials stationed at the Mangaung prison to assist in Bester's prison break.

