Thabo Bester expected to join court proceedings virtually

16 May 2023 - 10:15
Thabo Bester during a previous brief appearance in the Bloemfontein magistrate's court. File photo.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

The case against Thabo Bester and his co-accused is expected to continue in the Bloemfontein magistrate's court on Tuesday.

Bester escaped from the Mangaung Correctional Centre after allegedly faking his own death in a prison cell in May 2022.

Eight people have been arrested so far, with more arrests expected soon, according to the testimony of the investigating officer last week. 

Tuesday will be the time all the accused appear in court together but Bester, closely watched after his escape, will not physically join his co-accused in the dock. 

He is expected to join proceedings virtually as he remains under arrest in the Kgosi Mampuru Correctional Centre in Pretoria. 

The other accused are Bester's girlfriend Dr Nandipha Magudumana, her father, Zolile Sekeleni who is out on R10,000 bail, and former G4S employees Senohe Matsoara, Teboho Lipholo, Buti Masukela, Tieho Frans Makhotsa and Natassja Jansen.

The appearance for the main case is expected to be brief as it will be postponed for further investigations.

The bail application of the five former G4S employees is expected to continue immediately after that.

The defence is expected to cross-examine the state witness who testified in court last week in support of the state's case that the accused persons should not be granted bail.

The witness, who cannot be identified, is the investigating officer.

Last week he told the court the accused committed serious crimes and their release could lead to riots.

He said Matsoara was paid about R150,000 to facilitate Bester's escape.

TimesLIVE

