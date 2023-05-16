WATCH LIVE | Thabo Bester to make virtual court appearance

Thabo Bester, his partner Dr Nandipha Magudumana, her father and five other accused will appear in the Bloemfontein magistrate's court on Tuesday.
The correctional services department has confirmed the convicted murderer and rapist will appear virtually in court.
His case is expected to be postponed while the court deals with the bail applications of the five co-accused in custody.
TimesLIVE
