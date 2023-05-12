“He then spoke to one of our colleagues, who is also a colonel and they finally made an appointment to meet at Mimosa Mall. They met there and had a long discussion, where he (Lipholo) told the colonel about the escape, who were involved and how it happened. He even told him about his role in aiding Bester’s escape possible,” Jobo told the court, without revealing the role Lipholo played in the escape. He said Lipholo was immediately arrested at the shopping centre and police also visited his home, where he was running a small livestock farm with his wife.
At the time of his arrest, Lipholo was still an employee and he was dismissed after his arrest on 14 April.
“As a technician, he was one of the staffers who were surveilling the cameras and doorways since they were operated electronically,” said Jobo said.
Masukela, Makhotsa and Jansen were nabbed after Lipholo’s arrest.
Testifying on Matsoara, another G4S employee who was the first person to be arrested in SA when Bester and his girlfriend Dr Nandipha Magudumana were nabbed in Tanzania on April 7, Jobo said their records showed that Motsoara’s VW car was registered under his name but its address was that of his sister. It is alleged that Motsoara bought the car last year and lived a lavish lifestyle after he was paid to help Bester flee.
Earlier yesterday Magudumana provisionally abandoned her bail application following the emergence of new information. Her bail hearing was postponed to Tuesday, where she will be joined by Bester and her father Zolile Sekeleni on the dock.
But before the court adjourned, the prosecutor indicated that the state had strong evidence against the accused, which would be tabled today (Friday).
I feared for my life, says man suspected of aiding Bester
Lipholo ‘confessed to top cop’
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
