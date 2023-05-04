Pupils sit at home three months after sinkhole swallows parts of school

Chiloane said a property adjacent to the school had been identified to accommodate the pupils while long-term interventions are planned.
Schooling has remained interrupted at Relebogile Secondary School with only matriculants attending classes after the school was damaged by a sinkhole three months ago.
The DA joined the SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) on Wednesday for an oversight visit to the school in Khutsong, West Rand. Parts of the school, including the toilets, collapsed into a sinkhole after heavy rains in February. The area is known for dolomite and is prone to sinkholes.
The remaining pupils have not been attending school since it was damaged, DA Gauteng shadow MEC for education Khume Ramulifho said during the visit.
Gauteng education MEC Matome Chiloane told the Gauteng legislature last month that pupils from the school were moved to Khutsong South Primary School.
This was to ensure learning for grade 8s to 10s takes place on a rotational timetable.
But Ramulifho said this was not true.
“[Chiloane] misled us. There was no schooling since February 9. [Pupils] are sitting at home. Only teachers were reporting to the primary school,” he told TimesLIVE.
He said the department had reassured that all pupils would return to school by Tuesday and that geotechnical scientists forecast it would take nearly four years to repair and close the sinkhole.
“We note some interventions by the department since our last oversight visit at the school, however, there has been slow progress in constructing an alternative structure to accommodate all the [pupils],” he said.
The DA has accused Chiloane of violating the rights of the pupils to basic education.
Ramulifho said the MEC was aware of the situation but failed to provide alternative accommodation for learning timeously.
