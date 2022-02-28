‘Next thing a volcano will erupt there’ — SA reacts to Centurion tremor
Residents in Centurion and surrounding areas reacted with shock and humour after they experienced a tremor on Sunday afternoon.
The tremor, measuring 2.7 on the Richter scale, hit at 1.29pm.
The Council for Geoscience records seismic events in real time, and reported Fochville in Gauteng also experienced a tremor of a magnitude of 2.5 at 7.32 pm on Sunday.
Twitter was quickly flooded with reactions from residents who shared that they felt the tremor.
“Centurion is a sinkhole waiting to happen,” said one user.
Some on Twitter said they were concerned about whether Centurion was safe after it was hit by heavy floods earlier this month and reports of sinkholes in the area.
Here’s a glimpse into the reactions:
Centurion is a sink whole waiting to happen nje https://t.co/5q2c09JVMy— 💐Boobah🌺 (@ChinaLikuye) February 27, 2022
Centurion le yona with natural disasters; floods and tremor.— Badimo ke Badimo (@Prole_Librarian) February 27, 2022
Centurion wasn’t meant for human settlement, if not floods ke di tremor, next thing a volcano will be erupting from there🙄— Ho’ponopono Daily🇿🇦 (@maletshela1) February 27, 2022
Felt the tremor today in Centurion. It was weird... Never experienced this before— LeSci (@LeScientist_) February 27, 2022
I keep on saying Centurion is the lost City of Atlantis… now with the tremor I think the water gods wants to resurface 😂😂😂 https://t.co/FOG7a4lX3d— Sir (@Elken_Snr) February 27, 2022
