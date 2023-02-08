×

South Africa

Section of Uranium Road in Fourways collapsing

Motorists urged to be cautious

08 February 2023 - 14:02
Stormwater drainage could be the cause of a developing sinkhole on Uranium Road in Fourways.
Image: Supplied

A developing sinkhole on Uranium Road towards William Nicol Drive in Fourways, Johannesburg, could have been caused by stormwater which runs underneath the road.

Ward councillor David Foley met Johannesburg Roads Agency (JRA) officials on Wednesday to discuss the issue.

“The road is unstable,” he said.

The developing sinkhole is 100m from William Nicol Drive and that section of road is the responsibility of the Gauteng roads and transport department.

“We met the JRA this morning [Wednesday] and they said it wasn’t their road but confirmed with the province to assess the road.

“They will have to dig up the road and repair the base,” he said.

For now, the JRA is expected to put up cones or barriers to ensure safety as some motorists speed on the road, though it has a 60km/h speed limit.

Foley warned motorists to be cautious.

TimesLIVE

