Disbarred advocate Teffo delays Senzo Meyiwa trial, demands to see judge

02 May 2023 - 11:18
Disbarred advocate Malesela Teffo. File photo.
Disbarred advocate Malesela Teffo. File photo.
Image: Thulani Mbele

The Senzo Meyiwa murder trial, which was due to resume on Tuesday, was delayed in the Pretoria high court when disbarred advocate Malesela Teffo demanded to see judge Tshifhiwa Maumela in his chambers.

“We need to go into the chambers of the judge before this matter can commence,” Teffo said after walking into court wearing his legal robes.

After speaking to some of the defence lawyers, Teffo said he had matters of importance to discuss with Maumela. These could not be discussed in court as the proceedings were being televised, he said.

The judge's clerk told Teffo and the other counsel that he wanted to hear from the lawyers if their clients agreed to Maumela meeting Teffo in his chambers.

Teffo had represented four of the accused in the trial but withdrew in August 2022. A month later he was removed from the roll of legal practitioners after complaints of malpractice, including misleading the court, threatening clients and failing to act in an ethical and professional manner during court proceedings.

