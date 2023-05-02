Meyiwa murder trial resumes after six-month postponement

The Senzo Meyiwa murder trial is expected to resumes on Tuesday in the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria with a new state witness expected to take the stand following a six months postponement.
The new witness was expected to take the stand the last time the matter sat in November, but the trial was postponed to May after accused number one and two – Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya and Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, changed legal representatives.
Attorney Sipho Ramosepele introduced himself as the new legal representative of the first two accused, leading to the matter to be postponed because Ramosepele asked for more time to acquaint himself with the proceedings of the trial and case docket.
Before the new development, Adv Timothy Thobane was the legal representative of accused number one to four – Sibiya, Ntanzi, Mthobisi Prince Mncube and Mthokoziseni Maphisa.
Accused number five, Sifisokuhle Nkani Ntuli, is represented by Adv Zandile Mshololo.
Similarly, in February, Mncube also replaced Thobane’s services and appointed new legal representatives. He appointed advocates identified as Mnisi and Mafafu to represent him in the murder trial.
Meanwhile, on Friday the court dismissed Ntanzi's application for bail, while the judicial service commission recommended to President Cyril Ramaphosa to suspend judges Tshifhiwa Maumela and Nomonde Mngqibisa-Thusi pending the outcome of a judicial inquiry following complaints relating to failure to deliver numerous reserved judgments.
Maumela is the presiding judge in the Meyiwa trial.
Prior to the postponement last year, the state's last witness was Tumelo Madlala, the deceased's friend who concluded his testimony in November.
During his testimony, Madlala pointed out Ntanzi as one of the intruders who entered the Khumalos' house on the night Meyiwa was shot and killed in Vosloorus, on the East Rand, on October 26 2014.
Madlala said Meyiwa pinned Ntanzi against the wall before he was fatally wounded.
The accused face charges of premeditated murder, attempted murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, possession of firearms without a licence and possession of ammunition.
They have pleaded not guilty to all the charges.
The trial is expected to run from May 2 until May 26 and reconvene again from June 5 to June 15.
