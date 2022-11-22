Senzo Meyiwa trial postponed to next year
New lawyer delays testimony of another witness
The Senzo Meyiwa murder trial has been postponed to next year after two of the accused changed legal representatives.
The trial took an unexpected adjournment on Monday after a new lawyer presented himself as representing accused number one and two – Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya and Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi...
