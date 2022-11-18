He was the soccer star’s childhood friend and was grilled in court this week about selling Meyiwa's pictures to Netflix and not sharing the money with Meyiwa’s widow and child. Advocate Zandile Mshololo, representing one of the five accused, said he betrayed his friend.
Meyiwa was shot dead in 2014 in Vosloorus, Gauteng, at the home of his girlfriend, singer Kelly Khumalo.
The case in the Pretoria high court has been postponed to Monday, when a new witness is expected to take the stand.
TimesLIVE
LISTEN | 'I was scared and couldn’t trust anyone,' Senzo Meyiwa’s friend tells court
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images
The cross-examination of Tumelo Madlala continued in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial on Friday. Madlala told the court Meyiwa's killers had spoken Zulu.
Madlala explained the phone calls he made after the Bafana Bafana goalkeeper and captain was shot.
Listen to the exchange:
He was the soccer star’s childhood friend and was grilled in court this week about selling Meyiwa's pictures to Netflix and not sharing the money with Meyiwa’s widow and child. Advocate Zandile Mshololo, representing one of the five accused, said he betrayed his friend.
Meyiwa was shot dead in 2014 in Vosloorus, Gauteng, at the home of his girlfriend, singer Kelly Khumalo.
The case in the Pretoria high court has been postponed to Monday, when a new witness is expected to take the stand.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos