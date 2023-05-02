Former Gauteng health MEC Qedani Mahlangu is appearing before the Life Esidimeni inquest in the high court in Pretoria on Tuesday.
Mahlangu allegedly ordered the closure of the Life Esidimeni facilities and the unprocedural relocation of over 3,000 mentally ill patients to ill-equipped and unregistered NGOs.
WATCH LIVE | Life Esidimeni inquest - Qedani Mahlangu testifies
