South Africa

Mathew Cuthbert replaces Gwen Ngwenya as DA's head of policy

21 April 2023 - 18:30
Sisanda Mbolekwa Politics reporter
Mathew Cuthbert is the DA's head of policy.
Image: Supplied

Mathew Cuthbert has been appointed the DA's head of policy.

He replaces Gwen Ngwenya, who left the post a month ago to lead Airbnb’s policy and legislative activities in the Middle East and Africa.

The DA's announcement comes on the cusp of changes in the shadow cabinet of the party, which was affected by the reshuffle of the national cabinet by President Cyril Ramaphosa last month.

DA leader John Steenhuisen said the changes were made to align the DA's shadow cabinet to provide for full accountability over the newly formed national executive.

“The shadow cabinet thus acts as a reflection of the new executive, ensuring that each and every minister and ministry has a dedicated DA watchdog of accountability,” said Steenhuisen.

The DA has also appointed a new national spokesperson to fill the vacancy left by Cilliers Brink, who took up a position as councillor in Tshwane and was subsequently elected executive mayor of the capital city.

Current national spokesperson and newly elected party deputy federal chair Solly Malatsi will be joined by Werner Horn as the DA’s additional national spokesperson.

Another notable change is the removal of Natasha Mazzone from the joint standing committee on intelligence. She is now going to serve as shadow minister of communications and digital technologies.

Lastly, Dr Leon Schreiber has been appointed as strategy and communications adviser to Steenhuisen.

The following changes have been made to the shadow ministry:

  • Samantha Graham has been appointed shadow minister of electricity;
  • Emma Powell has been appointed shadow minister of international relations and co-operation (Dirco);
  • Eleanore Spies has been appointed shadow minister of co-operative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta);
  • Luyolo Mphithi has been appointed shadow minister of human settlements
  • Sello Seitlholo has been appointed shadow minister of public works and infrastructure;
  • Dianne Kohler Barnard has been appointed shadow minister of state security; and
  • Nazley Sharif has been appointed shadow minister of women, youth and people with disabilities.

The following changes have been made to the shadow deputy ministry:

  • Annerie Weber has been appointed shadow deputy minister of forestry, fisheries and the environment;
  • Haseena Ismail has been appointed shadow deputy minister of tourism;
  • Cheryl Phillips has been appointed shadow deputy minister of the standing committee on the auditor-general (SCOAG);
  • Marina van Zyl has been appointed shadow deputy minister of basic education;
  • Karabo Khakhau has been appointed shadow deputy minister of higher education, science and innovation;
  • Darren Bergman has been appointed shadow deputy minister of trade, industry and competition; and
  • Nomsa Tarabella Marchesi has been appointed shadow deputy minister of women, youth and people with disabilities.

The changes take effect immediately.

TimesLIVE

