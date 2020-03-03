DA fights for 'racial' BEE to be scrapped

The DA wants Black Economic Empowerment (BEE) to be scrapped and a new model which focuses on people's needs rather than their race to be introduced.

This is according to the party's draft discussion document on economic justice which has been released ahead of its policy conference next month. The party believes BEE focuses on the wealthy, politically connected and tenderpreneurs, leaving out majority of South Africans who are poor.

The DA's policy head Gwen Ngwenya said that the trickle down redress approach of BEE which focuses on transferring of assets, positions and contracts from one elite to the other does not work. The BEE model, according to Ngwenya, ensures that those who get in continue to benefit and their race does not change.

She said DA proposes a bottom-up approach which focuses on the drivers of inequality of opportunities which affects majority of South Africans. "This policy follows an approach which is based on need and disadvantage as opposed to race. One's race does not change regardless of how empowered you become.

"BEE has enabled people to benefit on the basis of their race who do not need assistance at the expense of those who do. This policy will ensure that the disadvantaged benefit from redress."