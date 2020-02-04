South Africa

Gwen Ngwenya denies praising FW de Klerk - 'I said I was privileged to have met him'

By Cebelihle Bhengu - 04 February 2020 - 13:15
DA head of policy Gwen Ngwenya said she felt 'privileged' to engage with former president FW de Klerk but did not praise him.
DA head of policy Gwen Ngwenya said she felt 'privileged' to engage with former president FW de Klerk but did not praise him.
The DA's head of policy, Gwen Ngwenya, has denied claims that she praised former president FW de Klerk during their engagement on Sunday.

Speaking to eNCA, Ngwenya maintained she felt “privileged” to have engaged with the last president of the apartheid regime as this afforded her the opportunity to ask questions.

“I said it was a privilege to have spent the day and talk to him. If I had the opportunity to spend the day with someone and get first-hand insights into history, and to ask questions ... not many get the opportunity to ask someone first-hand what their thoughts and feelings were at key moments in history. That is, quite frankly, the definition of privilege.”

The FW de Klerk foundation announced on Sunday that Ngwenya was one of the panelists who unpacked issues on race and ethnicity as part of a commemoration of the 30th anniversary of the unbanning of political parties and release of political prisoners.

Responding to the announcement via Twitter, Ngwenya said: “It was a privilege to share a panel with former president FW de Klerk. The best part was the audience. Walked away with so much to reflect on.”

Ngwenya was criticised for being part of the panel.

