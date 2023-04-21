×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

10 KZN family members shot dead in their home in dawn ambush

Another mass shooting in KwaZulu-Natal

21 April 2023 - 12:29
Ten people from the same family, eight women and two men, have been shot dead after a group of armed men stormed their home in Imbali Unit 14, Pietermaritzburg, on Friday morning. Stock photo.
Ten people from the same family, eight women and two men, have been shot dead after a group of armed men stormed their home in Imbali Unit 14, Pietermaritzburg, on Friday morning. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Paul Fleet

Eight women and two men were shot dead when a group of armed men stormed their home in Imbali Unit 14, Pietermaritzburg, on Friday. 

Sources said the mass killing took place at about 4am. 

A police source told TimesLIVE the scene was still active at 8am as forensic specialists collected evidence.

Ward councillor Mabhungu Mkhize confirmed the incident and said the community is in shock. 

Mkhize said he received a call just after 4am alerting him to the shooting. 

“I went to the scene and when I got there the police had already put out tapes. I could not see because it was dark, but the police told us 10 people were killed. They told us it was eight women and two men. We are yet to understand if there were children who were also killed.”

Mkhize said though the community was experiencing violent crime, they have never had such a mass murder. 

“This is not different from a massacre. We had a mass shooting last year but four people were killed. This is shocking. I am also going to call family members to see how we can assist them.”

He said they would meet police later.

This brings to 14 the number of people killed in two separate multiple shootings in 24 hours.

Four men were shot dead in KwaMashu B section on Thursday afternoon. It is alleged the four men were sitting together in one room when suspects, believed to be four, entered the room and opened fire

Two of the deceased were brothers who lived in the house, one was a neighbour and the other was a friend who had visited from Phoenix, reportedly the night before.

The suspects reportedly fled the scene in a vehicle belonging to the man who had visited. 

The motive is unknown and a manhunt for the suspects has been launched. 

TimesLIVE

Hubby shoots traffic officer found with his wife at lodge

Yet another Mpumalanga traffic official has been gunned down.
News
4 days ago

Police minister visits KZN town after officer and family shot dead

Police minister Bheki Cele went to the Port Edward police station ahead of his visit to pay respects to the relatives of a slain police officer in ...
News
2 months ago

Wedding joy turns to horror as gunmen kill seven

What was meant to be the best day of Lehlohonolo Maliaga’s life as she tied the knot with her long-time partner, Prince Maliaga, turned into a ...
News
1 year ago

Man gets life sentence for killing father who he felt was 'a stumbling block in his dream' music career

Siphamandla Gift Khumalo stabbed his father to death for not supporting his music ambitions.
News
1 month ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Dr Nandipha waves at mother in court as her father is granted bail
WATCH | Thabo Bester had a fake USA passport, explains Motsoaledi