South Africa

Life imprisonment for KwaZulu-Natal man who murdered his girlfriend

By Mfundo Mkhize - 18 February 2023 - 15:34
The accused was sentenced to a further 14 years for possession of an illegal firearm and ammunition.
Image: 123RF/Roger Lamkin

A 38-year-old man has been jailed for life by the Madadeni regional court for murdering his ex-girlfriend in October 2021.

Phindile Thwala was murdered in Nkomazini, Estcourt, KwaZulu-Natal.

Thokozani Ndlovu was also sentenced to 14 years for unlawful possession of a prohibited firearm and ammunition.

The court heard that before the incident, the couple were living together and that Ndlovu had paid labola, but Thwala was on the receiving end of financial and physical abuse.

This prompted her to file for a protection order and to try to end the relationship, but Ndlovu would have none of it and continued to abuse her.

On the night of the murder, Thwala's new boyfriend was working night shift when Ndlovu stormed into a house and forcibly took her to a field where he killed her with a blunt instrument.

Thwala suffered head injuries and bruises on her thighs and knees indicating she was dragged on the ground before being killed.

After the murder, Ndlovu phoned her family to inform them of her death. He later called Thwala's boyfriend and threatened to kill him.

Ndlovu was arrested 10 days later at his new girlfriend's house.

Prosecutor Eddie Mbewu led testimony from Thwala's family members, who struggled to face Ndlovu during open court proceedings.

Thwala's sister told the court the family loved and trusted Ndlovu as he cared for Thwala's four children.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) KwaZulu-Natal regional spokesperson Natasha Ramkisson-Kara welcomed the successful finalisation of the matter, saying curbing gender-based violence and femicide remained a priority for the organisation. “We commend the work done by the prosecution and the police,” she said.

TimesLIVE

