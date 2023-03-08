×

South Africa

Man gets life sentence for killing father who he felt was 'a stumbling block in his dream' music career

Siphamandla Gift Khumalo stabbed his father to death for not supporting his music ambitions

By SINESIPHO SCHRIEBER - 08 March 2023 - 12:28
The Mpumalanga High Court has sentenced a 22-year-old man to life imprisonment for the murder of his father. File photo.
Image: 123RF/Allan Swart

A 22-year-old Mpumalanga man has been sentenced to life imprisonment for killing his father over a lack of support for his music career.  

Mpumalanga High Court judge Greyling Coetzer sentenced Siphamandla Gift Khumalo for murdering his 47-year-old father Bheki Eric Khumalo.  

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) Mpumalanga spokesperson Monica Nyuswa told TimesLIVE Siphamandla pleaded guilty last week to murdering his father.

“In his plea, the accused told the court his relationship with the deceased became sour after he did not support him in his career choice of becoming a musician. His father wanted him to pursue a career in engineering.  

“The accused felt the deceased was a stumbling block in his dream career,” Nyuswa said.  

Nyuswa said Siphamandla left their home in Mayflower to go to his father’s business in Ermelo, where he stabbed him in the neck.

“Prosecutor advocate Eugene Mathebula handed in a victim impact statement compiled by the deceased’s wife.

“The wife said she is now a widow. She claimed the community and deceased's family suspected she colluded with the accused to kill the deceased. She added her husband was the sole breadwinner and now that he is gone, life has become a nightmare,” Nyuswa said. 

She said Coetzer found no substantial reasons to deviate from the prescribed minimum sentence of life imprisonment, adding that a social worker report presented in court stated Siphamandla was not a candidate with high chances of rehabilitation.

“The NPA welcomes the conviction and sentence. We encourage people to seek professional help when they encounter similar problems in their family conflicts.” 

TimesLIVE

