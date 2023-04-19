×

South Africa

Slain traffic cop planned to pay lobola for his lover

As far as we know, she was not married, says family

19 April 2023 - 07:34
Mandla Khoza Freelance journalist

The family of a slain traffic officer says a date to pay lobola for the woman he was with when he was gunned down had been set for September.

Thamsanca Nkosi, 34, was killed when a man believed to be  the husband of the woman he was with shot him after he found them at a popular lodge outside Mbombela, Mpumalanga, on Saturday...

