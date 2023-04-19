Slain traffic cop planned to pay lobola for his lover
As far as we know, she was not married, says family
The family of a slain traffic officer says a date to pay lobola for the woman he was with when he was gunned down had been set for September.
Thamsanca Nkosi, 34, was killed when a man believed to be the husband of the woman he was with shot him after he found them at a popular lodge outside Mbombela, Mpumalanga, on Saturday...
Slain traffic cop planned to pay lobola for his lover
As far as we know, she was not married, says family
The family of a slain traffic officer says a date to pay lobola for the woman he was with when he was gunned down had been set for September.
Thamsanca Nkosi, 34, was killed when a man believed to be the husband of the woman he was with shot him after he found them at a popular lodge outside Mbombela, Mpumalanga, on Saturday...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos